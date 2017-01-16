Workforce Services Division Of Will County Announces Weekly Job Fair

Area job seekers are invited to attend a weekly job fair hosted by the Workforce Services Division of Will County and the Illinois Department of Employment Security from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, at the Workforce Center of Will County.

Among the positions employers will be looking to fill are certified medical assistants, drivers, forklift operators, general laborers, installation technician trainees, light assemblers, machine operators, maintenance technicians, material handlers, medical receptionist, package handlers, production line workers, QA technicians, sanitation leads, snow shovelers and warehouse workers.

The weekly events are held at the Workforce Center of Will County, 2400 Glenwood Ave., Suite 100.

For additional information about Will County’s WSD, go to www.jobs4people.org.

