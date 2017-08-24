Worldwide Day of Play At Hufford Junior High School This September

Families are invited to participate in free outdoor activities during Joliet’s eleventh annual Worldwide Day of Play on Saturday, September 9, 2017 from 9:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. Events will take place at Hufford Junior High School, 1125 N. Larkin Avenue and Washington Junior High School located at 402 Richards Street.

Worldwide Day of Play was created by Nickelodeon in conjunction with its “Let’s Just Play” campaign. The annual event is designed to encourage children and adults to turn off the television and play, especially outdoors. Joliet’s Worldwide Day of Play is sponsored by Joliet Public Schools District 86.