Yanni to Perform in Joliet This October

The Rialto Square Theatre has announced that Yanni will perform at the Jewel of Joliet on October 28th. Tickets for the concert will go on sale on Friday. This will be the first time that the composer will be performing at the Rialto. The concert is officially being billed as “An Intimate Evening with Yanni – Up Close and Personal.” Yanni will forgo his normally large production and give his audience the chance to ask him questions while presenting his songs on the piano. More information can be found at rialtosquare.com.