Yard Waste Collection Resumes in Joliet

The City of Joliet and Waste Management announce the resumption of yard waste collection effective Monday, March 12th, 2018. Yard waste pickup will continue every week through Friday, December 7th, 2018.

Residents should place all yard waste material out for collection no later than 7 a.m. on their collection day. Yard waste materials may be placed in one of the following containers:

A rigid 33-gallon refuse-type container identified with a “YARD WASTE ONLY” sticker attached

A 32-gallon Kraft disposable type paper bag

“YARD WASTE ONLY” stickers are free and are only required for rigid 33-gallon containers and should be placed with the sticker clearly visible from the street. Yard waste will not be collected in plastic bags of any type or size, in unmarked containers, or containers larger than 33-gallons.

FREE yard waste stickers are available at the following locations:

City Hall – 150 W. Jefferson St.

Joliet Jewel-Osco Stores – 1401 W. Jefferson St., 1537 N. Larkin Ave, and 2480 IL Route 59

Brush and branches may either be placed in the above-mentioned permanent-type containers or Kraft paper bags or may be securely tied with string or twine in bundles not exceeding 4 feet in length nor weighing more than 50 pounds per bundle. No “YARD WASTE ONLY” sticker is necessary for bundled waste. Unbundled waste and branches will not be collected.

Yard waste containers must contain only yard waste. State law prohibits collection of mixed loads of yard waste and other refuse. Please note that sod, dog feces, whole trees, stumps, limbs greater than 3 inches in diameter and dirt are not part of the weekly yardwaste program and will not be collected.

Residents can also rent or purchase 96-gallon yard waste toters by contacting Waste Management Customer Service Center at (815) 280-7854.