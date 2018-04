Most of the people who are getting sick after smoking synthetic marijuana in Illinois are in their 20s and 30s. The Illinois Department of Public Health yesterday updated its count of people who’ve been treated for severe bleeding after smoking the fake pot. There are now 118 cases of bleeding in Illinois. The IDPH says most of them, 43 cases, are people between the ages of 25 and 34. The second biggest group of users are middle-aged adults between 35 and 44-years-old.