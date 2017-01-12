Young Women Encouraged To Apply for Zonta Club Award

Applications for the 2017 Young Women in Public Affairs (YWPA) Award are now available from the Zonta Club of Joliet by contacting Dr. Cheryl McCarthy or downloading an application from JolietZonta.org

The goal of the Young Women in Public Affairs Award Program is to encourage more young women to participate in public affairs by recognizing a young woman?s commitment to the volunteer sector as well as show evidence of volunteer leadership achievements and dedication to the empowerment of women.

Young women between the ages of 16 and 19 can apply by February 22nd. The local club awards two $1,000 scholarships.

The Zonta Club of Joliet was established in 1973 and has been dedicated to improving the lives of women locally and globally through service, advocacy, and fundraising.