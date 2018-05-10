Zoning Issues Shut Down Barn Wedding Venue In Lockport

A series of zoning issues has shut down a barn wedding venue in Lockport.

Cottonwood Farm hosts many events throughout the year, including a seasonal farm stand, a fall pumpkin fest and more. The newest attraction is a wedding venue in an Amish Barn on the property, which provides the back-drop for rustic, country weddings.

But Paul Siegel, owner of Cottonwood Farm, said nine Will County Sheriff’s squad cars arrived on his property on Tuesday. According to Siegel, the raid included twelve deputies, four land use inspectors and inspectors from the county health department.

The officers had search warrants to inspect the barn. Then on Wednesday, Siegel was given a temporary restraining order, barring any business associated with the barn.

Will County State’s Attorney Spokesman Charles Pelke tells WJOL that the Siegel’s should have gone about obtaining the correct paperwork prior to booking weddings in the barn. Pelke says public safety is the main issue when it came to shutting down the barn business.

Siegel contends that by stopping business from taking place in the barn on his property, several weddings — which have already been booked — will be ruined, including a wedding scheduled for May 26th.

In February, Siegel submitted paperwork to annex his land to Crest Hill.