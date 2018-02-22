Zonta Club of Joliet Area Holds Annual Fundraiser March 18th

The Zonta Club of Joliet Area will hold its annual fundraiser on Sunday, March 18th, at the Jacob Henry Mansion Estate Victorian Ballroom, 15 South Eastern Ave in Joliet. The event will begin with a social hour and cash bar at 11 a.m. Lunch will be served at noon.



The theme of this year’s Zonta fundraiser is “The Legacy of Zonta Heroes.” Tickets can be purchased for $75 from Zonta members or by contacting Anne O’Neill at 815-342-6365 or aoneill@wintrust.com .

The Zonta Club of Joliet Area 2018 Woman of Distinction, Dr. Judy Mitchell, will be honored at the event. The Woman of Distinction is a person who has contributed to Zonta’s mission of improving the status of women around the world.

In addition to the elegant lunch, split the pot raffle tickets can be purchased in advance or at the event for the price of three for $10. There will be auction items, including a week’s stay in a Clearwater Beach Florida condo and raffle baskets ranging from $100 to $500 in value.