Zonta Club of Joliet Area to Honor 2018 Woman of Distinction

The Zonta Club of Joliet Area will honor its 2018 Woman of Distinction, Dr. Judy Mitchell, at its annual fundraiser on Sunday, March 18, at the Jacob Henry Mansion Estate Victorian Ballroom, 15 South Eastern Ave. in Joliet. The event will begin with a social hour and cash bar at 11 a.m. Lunch will be served at noon. The Woman of Distinction is a person who has contributed to Zonta’s mission of improving the status of women around the world. Dr. Judy L. Mitchell is Joliet Junior College’s ninth president. She was unanimously approved as the college’s president by the JJC Board of Trustees in September 2016; prior to that, she had served in the role of interim president at the college since March 2016. Mitchell has worked at the college for 21 years, having started as an administrative assistant in the CIOS department in 1996. More information can be found at www.jolietzonta.org.