Zonta Says No to Violence Against Women Campaign Takes Place in Joliet

The Zonta Club of Joliet Area invites the community to participate in a scavenger hunt to advocate for victims of domestic violence during the annual Zonta Says No to Violence Against Women campaign. Participants are entered to win dinner and an overnight stay at Hollywood Casino. To participate, take a selfie with every large 2×4’ orange woman sign you find – there are thirteen in total, placed around Joliet. Post your photos to Facebook with the hashtags #ZontaSaysNo #16Days and tag the JolietZontaClub before December 11th. The more Orange Women you find and tag your selfies with, the more chances you have to win! Not on Facebook? No problem! Email your photo to cyanikoski@gmail.com. One winner aged 21 and older will be selected and notified by December 15th. For more information on the international campaign visit www.zontasaysno.org.