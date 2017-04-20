Zonta Woman Of The Year 2017

The Zonta Club of Joliet recently named member Kristine Schlismann as the club’s 2017 Woman of the Year.

Zonta recognizes one of their members on an annual basis for making a significant contribution that has enhanced the visibility and operation of the club. Schlismann was selected by the Joliet Zonta membership for being an inspiration to all and for her never-ending commitment to the Zonta Club’s mission.

Kristine Schlismann has been a Joliet Zonta member since 2012. As an active Zonta member, she was elected to serve as a delegate at the 2016 Zonta International Convention in Nice, France. She has also made significant contributions as a Zonta Board member from 2014-2016, and specifically has made strides as the Zonta Public Relations Chair, a Z Club Committee Member, and a Service Committee Member.

Notable achievements include her support of the Fearless Females Z Club, which was chartered by the Joliet Zonta Club last year in partnership with Joliet Central High School; the promotion of the Zonta Club’s first-ever Festival of Cultures; and the Zonta Club’s first-ever Women & Girls Health Expo hosted this year in partnership with the National Hook-Up of Black Women at Joliet Central High School’s Student Center.

The mission of the Joliet Zonta Club is to advance the status of women locally and globally. The club, made up of professional women in the Joliet area, is a service-based organization that raises funds through their annual February fundraiser. The money Zonta raises goes toward scholarships, international projects, and charities. In addition, the Joliet Zonta Club sponsors a local charity every two years. During those two years, the club’s members provide service hours, complete special projects and provide funding to the charity.