      Breaking News
Everything You Want To Know About COVID-19

$1.9 Trillion COVID-19 Stimulus Package Headed To President Biden’s Desk

Mar 10, 2021 @ 1:26pm

WASHINGTON (AP) – Congress has sent President Joe Biden the landmark $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill.

The House approved the bill Wednesday over solid Republican opposition in a vote that gives the new president and Democrats a victory just seven weeks after he took office.

The 628-page measure represents Democrats’ effort to bridle the catastrophic pandemic and revive the enfeebled economy.

Republicans say the measure is bloated, crammed with liberal policies and heedless of signs the dual crises are easing.

The Senate passed the measure over unanimous Republican opposition four days ago.

