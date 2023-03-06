1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

March 6, 2023 11:48AM CST
1 Dead, 9 Hurt In Stampede At GloRilla Concert In New York

NEW YORK (AP) – Police say one person is dead and two are fighting for their lives after unfounded fears of gunfire led to a stampede at the end of a rap concert in upstate New York.

Rochester police said Monday they have found no evidence of a shooting inside the concert featuring rappers GloRilla and Finesse2tymes at the Main Street Armory.

Police say a 33-year-old woman died and nine people are injured.

Two are in critical condition.

Police say the injuries appear to be the result of a crowd pushing toward the exits Sunday night following accounts of what people believed to be gunfire.

