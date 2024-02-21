Five Arrested Following Social Media Drama

Jacob Pitts (19, Bolingbrook) was arrested, processed, and transported to the Will County Adult Detention Facility for Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Aggravated Assault, Obstructing a Peace Officer, Possession of Firearm with No FOID Card, and Disorderly Conduct.

Juan Ramos-Flores (48, Joliet) was arrested, processed, and released on a Notice to Appear for Obstructing a Peace Officer and Resisting a Peace Officer.

A 16-year-old male was arrested, processed, and transported to the River Valley Justice Center for Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Obstructing a Peace Officer, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Possession of Firearm with No FOID Card, and a Will County Warrant.

A 17-year-old female was arrested, processed, and released to a parent for Obstructing a Peace Officer.

A 17-year-old male was arrested, processed, and released to a parent for Obstructing a Peace Officer.

On February 17, 2024, at 9:40 a.m., Officers responded to the area of Fourth Avenue and Richards Street for a report of a disturbance that possible involved a firearm. Upon arrival, Officers learned that while at a residence in the 300 block of Richards, a 42-year-old male confronted his 14-year-old daughter about a social media post related to a firearm. It was determined that Pitts, the 16-year-old male, and two 17-year-old females were also in the residence as well. It is believed that the 16-year-old male and Pitts attempted to fight the victim while in the residence. The disturbance continued outside in front of the home when it is believed that Pitts threatened the victim and pointed a handgun at him.

An Officer checking the area located Pitts and the three juveniles walking near Fourth Avenue and Grover Street. All four individuals ran from the approaching Officer. A perimeter of the area was established, and Pitts and the two 17-year-old females were located and taken into custody. Upon search of Pitts, Officers recovered live ammunition from his pocket.

The 16-year-old male was observed attempting to enter the passenger side of a running vehicle in the 300 block of Eastern Avenue and he was placed into custody. Officers determined that the 16-year-old male had an active Will County arrest warrant for missing court on previous charges. It was determined that the vehicle was owned by Ramos-Flores, who was seated in the driver’s seat. Ramos-Flores exited his vehicle and refused multiple commands from Officers, who were investigating the involvement of Ramos-Flores in this incident.

Ramos-Flores began to struggle and pull away from Officers who were attempting to detain him. Ramos-Flores was then placed into custody. It is believed that Ramos-Flores was not involved in the original incident.

Three firearms were recovered following a K9 search of the area in which Pitts and the three juveniles fled. After further investigation, it was believed that two of the handguns were previously possessed by Pitts and the 16-year-old male.