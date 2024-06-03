One Dead, Two Injured After Saturday Shooting In Joliet

One man is dead and two others injured after gunfire exploded into a home on Saturday in the 400 block of Krakar Avenue in Joliet. Joliet police responded to a

report of a person that had been shot. They found an unresponsive 23-year-old male in the living room of the residence with a fatal gunshot wound to the head and a 27-year-old male with a non-life-threatening graze gunshot wound to the head. While Officers were securing the scene, they learned that a 20-year-old male had also sustained four gunshot wounds, and was transported to Silver Cross Hospital via private vehicle and is currently in stable condition at the hospital.

The 27-year-old male victim was transported to Silver Cross Hospital where he was treated and released. The 23-year-old male was pronounced dead at the scene.

Following a preliminary investigation into this shooting, it is believed that the gunfire originated from outside of the residence. The gunfire entered the home and

struck the three victims who were in a front living room. Officers located over 25 spent shell casings at the scene.

This shooting appears to be isolated, and there is no known threat to the community at this time. A motive for this shooting as well as identification of a suspect or suspects remains under active investigation by the Joliet Police Department Investigations Division. Identification of the deceased victim and manner of death will be determined by the Will County Coroner’s Office.

Anyone with video footage or has information related to this shooting, they are encouraged to contact the Joliet Police Department Investigation Division at 815-724-3020. Citizens may also contact Will County Crime Stoppers at 800-323-6734 or online at https://crimestoppersofwillcounty.org/ if they wish to remain anonymous.