10th Annual Auxiliary Fashion Show To Benefit Joliet Hopsital

The 10th annual Presence Saint Joseph Medical Center’s Women’s Auxiliary Fashion Show will take place on September 9th, at the Bolingbrook Golf Course. Past President and one of the models this year, Gloria Dollinger says the women’s Auxiliary has raised 2-million dollars for the Joliet hospital in 40 years.

This year, net proceeds will benefit the revitalization of the Healing Garden.

Doors open at 11 a.m. featuring new fashions by Soft Surroundings, To the Nine, Chico’s and Briosa boutique. There will be a silent auction that include a selection of gently used designer handbags. Tickets for the luncheon and fashion show are $55 dollars. Call Presence Hospital for tickets or click here. The 10th annual Auxiliary Fashion Show is presented by Edward Jones and Midland States Bank.