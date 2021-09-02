      Weather Alert

10th Annual New Orleans North In Joliet

Sep 2, 2021 @ 9:59am
New Orleans North Joliet

For the 10th year, downtown Joliet will be transformed to resemble Mardi Gras in New Orleans. The Joliet Chamber of Commerce is hosting New Orleans North on Saturday, September 11th.

It features bands, beer tents, and Cajun Food. The New Orleans atmosphere is enhanced with Hurricane drinks, a stilt walker, jugglers and other street performers.

  • Stop into the Joliet Chamber office, 116 N. Chicago Street, Suite 110 in downtown Joliet for tickets.
  • A percentage of the proceeds will support local charities   Festival location:
  • Downtown Joliet N. Chicago St./Van Burren
  • Parking available on downtown street/lots, public parking garages on Ottawa & Scott Streets

This is a 21 and older event, so no kids and no pets allowed. Tickets are $10 or $15 at the door. Volunteers are still needed go to the Jolietchamber.com to sign up.

 

New Orleans North Joliet
New Orleans North Joliet
Popular Posts
Upd: Homicide Victim Identified in Romeoville
Update: Missing 15-Year-Old in Crest Hill has been found
Investigation Underway After Double Fatal Crash in Peotone Township
ATVs Grow in Numbers along Joliet and Crest Hill Roads
Person of Interest in Custody in Lockport Township Homicide
Connect With Us Listen To Us On