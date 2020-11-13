Will County’s Positivity Rate for Today!
The Illinois Department of Public Health will track the positivity rate in both regions to determine if mitigation’s can be relaxed, if additional mitigations are required, or if current mitigation’s should remain in place. If the positivity rate averages less than or equal to 6.5 percent over a 14-day period, then Regions 4 and 7 will return to Phase 4 mitigation’s under the Restore Illinois Plan. If the positivity rate averages between 6.5 percent and 8 percent, the new mitigations will remain in place and unchanged. If the positivity rate averages greater than or equal to 8 percent after 14 days, more stringent mitigations will be applied to further reduce spread of the virus.