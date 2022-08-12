1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo
11 Killed In Shooting Rampage In Montenegro

August 12, 2022 1:25PM CDT
CETINJE, Montenegro (AP) – Montenegro state TV reports that a man went on a shooting rampage killing 11 people on the streets before being shot dead.

State TV RTCG reported that the 34-year-old gunman wounded another six people, including a policeman, Friday in the city of Cetinje near the seat of the former royal government.

The city is 36 kilometers (22 miles) west of Podogrica, the current capital of the small Balkan nation. RTCG, quoting witnesses, said the attacker was randomly shooting at people walking in the street, including at children.

Four of the wounded were transferred to a hospital in Cetinje while two others with serious wounds were sent to a hospital in Podgorica.

