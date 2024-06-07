Joliet Man Arrested On Multiple Charges

23-year old Isaias Vargas of Joliet was arrested, processed, and transported to the Will County Adult Detention Facility for two counts of Aggravated Criminal Sexual Assault, two counts of Home Invasion, Unlawful Restraint, two counts of Battery and Obstructing a Police Officer.

On June 6, 2024, at 7:37 a.m., officers responded to the 900 block of Richards St. for a report from a female stating that a male subject was in her house and was attempting to assault her. The juvenile female victim called back stating it was the neighbor. The Victim told the dispatcher that Vargas hurt her and tried to do things sexual in nature. The Victim then stated that Vargas fled out the back window. At that time, officers observed Vargas coming from the victim’s house. Vargas then began to flee from the officers. Joliet Police Officers gave chase ultimately losing sight of Vargas. The Will County Sheriff’s Office assisted with their K9. A Joliet Police drone was also deployed but due to the thick wooded area. Officers were watching the suspects residence, also in the 900 block of Richards St. and noticed a chicken coop. WCSO K9 tracked through the wooded area where Joliet Officers lost sight of Vargas right back to the property line of Vargas’ residence. Vargas was found hiding on the second story of the chicken coop.

Joliet Detectives were contacted and responded to the scene. Joliet Detectives interviewed Vargas and he admitted to climbing in the window and looking for the Victim. During the interview, Vargas told detectives that he tried to have sex with the Victim today. He also admitted to sexually assaulting the victim when she was younger.

Detectives contacted the Will County Children’s Advocacy Center, who conducted the emergency forensic interview with the victim. The victim gave details of what occurred today as well as when she was younger. Vargas admitted to detectives the same accounts as his juvenile victim.

The State’s Attorney Office was contacted immediately, and they worked with detectives and officers throughout this case.

The Joliet Police Department would like to thank the Will County Sheriff’s Office, the Will County State’s Attorney Office, and the Will County Children Advocacy Center for their assistance in this case.