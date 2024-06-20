One Dead After Traffic Crash In Joliet

At 6:30 last night, Joliet police responded to West Jefferson Street and Airport Drive for a report of a multi-vehicle traffic crash with injuries.

Following a preliminary investigation of the crash, police report that a Ford Ranger truck driven by a 72-year old male from Lombard was westbound on West Jefferson Street and hit the rear passenger side of a Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by a 44-year old female from Shorewood. Her vehicle was westbound on West Jefferson Street. The Ford also struck the rear driver side of a Tesla 3 driven by a 38-year old male from Naperville. That vehicle was traveling westbound on West Jefferson Street. The Ford drove between the Jeep and the Tesla, and then swerved to the left into oncoming eastbound traffic, hitting an eastbound Pontiac Torrent head on. The Pontiac was driven by a 22-year old male from Rockdale.

The driver of the Ford was transported to Ascension St Joseph Medical Center by the Joliet Fire Department, where he was pronounced deceased. No other injuries were reported from the crash. The roadway was closed for several hours as Officers reconstructed the crash scene. Identification of the deceased victim and manner of death will be determined by the Will County Coroner’s Office.

Anyone with video footage or information regarding this crash is encouraged to contact the Joliet Police Traffic Unit at (815)724-3193. This crash remains under investigation.