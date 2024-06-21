Two Men Accused Of Fleeing From Police In Custody

Law enforcement in DuPage County continues their efforts to arrest, charge, and hold accountable anyone accused of attempting to flee from the police. On Juneteenth, one defendant from Chicago appeared in court where Judge Christine Cody granted the State’s motion to detain the defendant pre-trial, and yesterday morning, Judge Cody granted the State’s motion to detain pre-trial a man, also from Chicago for fleeing from the police on Wednesday afternoon.

The most recent arrests include:

, 56 (d.o.b. 3/13/1968) of Chicago, is accused of leading Oak Brook police on a high-speed chase on June 18, 2024, at approximately 8:50 p.m. It is alleged that Oak Brook police responded to a call of a retail theft at Macy’s in the Oak Brook mall. Jisselle Lopez, 33 (d.o.b. 1/2/1991) of Chicago, allegedly left Macy’s past the final point of sale without paying for $713 worth of merchandise. Lopez allegedly got into a vehicle driven by Macedo-Mejia, who was parked in the fire lane outside the store. An Oak Brook police officer in a marked squad car activated his emergency oscillating red and blue lights and siren and attempted to pull Macedo-Mejia over. Macedo-Mejia allegedly disobeyed three stop signs in the Oak Brook mall parking lot, drove over a curb, drove 70 MPH in a posted 30 MPH zone on Spring Road, and almost struck another Oak Brook police officer while driving in the wrong direction. It is further alleged Macedo-Mejia drove 82 MPH near Roosevelt and York Road and continued to flee onto east bound I-290 where officers successfully deployed spike strips. Macedo-Mejia continued to drive on two flat tires and exited I-290 on Cicero Avenue. He was taken into custody at Cicero and Polk Street in Chicago. Macedo-Mejia is charged with two counts of Aggravated Fleeing and Eluding (Class 4 Felony), one count of Retail Theft (Class 3 Felony) and two traffic offenses. Macedo-Mejia’s next court date is scheduled for July 15, 2024, in front of Judge Joseph Bugos. Lopez is charged with one count of Burglary (Class 2 Felony) and one count of Retail Theft (Class 3 Felony). She was released and has a court date of July 5, 2024 in front of Judge Mia McPherson.

Kawon Gause, 25 (d.o.b. 01/13/1999) of Chicago is accused of leading police on a high-speed chase reaching speeds of more than 70 MPH on Army Trail Road in Bloomingdale before fleeing onto I-355. On June 19, 2024 at approximately 2:22 p.m. Bloomingdale police responded to Amazon Fresh on Army Trail Road for a report of a retail theft in progress. It is alleged that Gause and an unknown male concealed more than $200 worth of merchandise in their pants and exited the store without paying. Gause and the unknown male then fled the scene in a silver Infiniti. Bloomingdale officers located the Infiniti near Army Trail and Bloomingdale Road, activated their red and blue oscillating lights, and attempted to box the Infiniti in. Gause, alleged to be the driver of the Infiniti, drove off at a high rate of speed and nearly struck a squad car. Gause allegedly drove in excess of 73 MPH on Army Trail Road and proceeded onto I-355 South and continued driving into Chicago. Officers were assisted in the chase by a Chicago Police/Cook County Sheriff helicopter, and Gause was taken into custody near 119th Street and Western Avenue in Blue Island. When searching Gause’s car, officers allegedly found cannabis, not in an odor-proof container. Gause is charged with one count of Aggravated Fleeing and Eluding (Class 4 Felony), one count of Retail Theft (Class A Misdemeanor), one count of Resisting Arrest (Class A Misdemeanor) one count of Possession of Cannabis by Driver (Class A Misdemeanor) and two petty traffic offenses. Gause’s next court date is scheduled for July 15, 2024, for arraignment in front of Judge Joseph Bugos.

“DuPage County continues to experience an epidemic of people who attempt to flee from police instead of pulling over,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Bob Berlin said. “With the arrival of summer and people out traveling more, law enforcement in DuPage County is determined to use every tool at our disposal, including helicopters and the assistance of neighboring jurisdictions to arrest, charge, and prosecute anyone who attempts to flee from police. This behavior unnecessarily puts the officers involved and thousands of innocent motorists at great risk and will simply not be tolerated. I urge everyone, if you hear sirens and see lights behind you, pull over. Do not attempt to flee, you will be unsuccessful. I thank the Oak Brook and Bloomingdale Police Departments for their efforts on these cases and for keeping our roads safe as well as the Chicago Police Department and Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart’s office for their air support. I also thank Assistant State’s Attorneys Michael Paup, Michael Pingaj, Melissa Kravich, and Alexandria Levan for their efforts in securing charges against these defendants.”

“This is yet another example that if you come to Oak Brook and DuPage County to commit a crime, we will use all of our tools and pursue you to get you in custody,” Strockis said. “I’d like to recognize our officers for their continued vigilance to keep our community safe. I’d also like to thank State’s Attorney Bob Berlin and his team for their assistance and guidance in this case.”

“Fleeing from the police can easily injure our officers and places motorists in serious danger,” said Director Giammarese. “Our officers are determined to protect our community, and we will use every method available to pursue and arrest anyone who commits a crime in Bloomingdale. I would also like to thank DuPage County State’s Attorney Bob Berlin and his office for their partnership in holding the perpetrators of such dangerous crimes accountable.”

Members of the public are reminded that these complaints contain only charges and are not proof of the defendants’ guilt. The defendants are presumed innocent and are entitled to a fair trial in which it is the government’s burden to prove their guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.