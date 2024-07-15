An arrest has been made and charges have been filed in the shooting death of Terrell Johnson on May 16th. On July 11th, Bolingbrook Police Detectives responded to Rockford, IL and arrested Carla L. Williams, 28, of Atlanta, GA. Upon consultation with the Will County State’s Attorney Jim Glasgow’s Office, Willams was charged with first-degree murder and was transferred to the custody of the Will County Adult Detention Facility on July 13th.

This case remains under investigation.

The Bolingbrook Police Department Investigations Division remains relentless in their pursuit for justice. Chief Mike Rompa and his staff would like to thank their partners at the Will County State’s Attorney’s Office for their continued support in taking dangerous criminals off the street.