11th Annual Veterans Ceremony Nov. 9 Hosted by Joliet Township High School

October 11, 2023 5:00AM CDT
Joliet Township High School invites veterans and the community to our 11th Annual Veterans Ceremony on Thursday, November 9. The hour-long program begins at 2:20 p.m. in the Joliet Central Auditorium, 201 E. Jefferson Street in Joliet. Veterans can complete the online form HERE or contact the Community and Alumni Relations Office at (815) 727-6796 to receive recognition at the event. Visitors may arrive any time after 1:30 p.m.  Parking is available in all lots and guests may enter the building at the Auditorium Entrance off Eastern Avenue or through the Student Center Circle Drive Main Entrance if mobility restricted.

Included among the cast of this poignant ceremony are the JROTC Cadets; the Joliet Central Symphonic Band with a musical tribute representing each branch of the service; the Joliet Central Choirs; ROTC Commander Phil Jayko reading “Duty, Honor, Country,” and the reading of veteran service biographies. 

Following the ceremony, a reception takes place in the Student Center for veterans, military personnel, families, friends, and community. Refreshments are provided.

