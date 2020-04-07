IDPH: 1,287 New Cases of Covid-19 in Illinois
COVID-19
The Illinois Department of Public Health announced on Tuesday that there are 1,287 new cases of coronavirus in Illinois. The state now stands at a total of 13,549 cases in 77 counties. The IDPH also announced 73 new deaths. That brings the total of deaths from coronavirus in the state to 380 individuals. Today’s deaths are:
- Champaign County: 1 male 80s
- Christian County: 1 female 80s
- Cook County: 1 female 30s, 2 males 30s, 3 females 40s, 2 males 40s, 1 female 50s, 2 males 50s, 2 females 60s, 4 males 60s, 4 females 70s, 5 males 70s, 1 unknown, 8 females 80s, 5 males 80s, 1 male 90s
- DuPage County: 1 male 40s, 1 female 80s, 2 males 80s
- Ford County: 1 male 80s
- Kane County: 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s
- Kankakee County: 1 female 60s
- Lake County: 1 female 40s, 1 male 50s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s
- Madison County: 1 female 80s
- McHenry County: 1 female 70s
- Monroe County: 1 male 80s
- Tazewell County: 1 male 80s
- Will County: 1 female 50s, 2 females 60s, 1 male 60s, 3 females 70s, 1 female 80s, 2 males 80s
- Winnebago County: 2 males 80s
The Will County Health Department has announced that their are 888 total cases of Covid-19 in the county with 30 confirmed deaths.
The Will County Health Department also reminds you that if you believe you have been exposed to Coronavirus, isolate yourself and self-monitor for the symptoms. This includes taking your temperature three times daily (morning, afternoon, evening) to check for a fever, along with watching for other symptoms such as cough and shortness of breath. More information on Coronavirus and its symptoms can be found at willcountyhealth.org, dph.illinois.gov, cdc.gov. If you do have the symptoms, you are asked to phone YOUR MEDICAL PROVIDER for an examination, as your medical provider is the one who knows you and your family’s medical condition’s best. ALWAYS CALL AHEAD OF TIME, as your provider may have certain times or areas where they prefer symptomatic patients to go.
The Will County Health Department has established a Coronavirus hotline for questions, available from 8 AM to 4 PM Monday through Friday at 815-740-8977.