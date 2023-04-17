13-Year-Old Gets Stuck Climbing Into Claw Machine For Prize

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — An official says a 13-year-old boy had to be freed from a claw machine after he climbed inside hoping to score a prize at a North Carolina amusement park south of Charlotte.

A Carowinds spokesperson says officials at the park were alerted just before 2 p.m. Sunday that the boy was inside the machine that contained plush prizes.

She says the medical response team unlocked the machine, the boy was able to get out, and that he is banned from the park for one year for attempted theft.

The boy was treated and released from first aid to his guardian.