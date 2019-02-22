13-Year-Old Killed in Joliet Shooting

The Joliet Police Department is investigating a Thursday evening shooting that has left a 13-year-old juvenile dead. It was at approximately 7:43 p.m. that Officers responded to the 300 block of May Street in reference to a call of shots fire. Officers located several juveniles in a nearby alley. Two juveniles were struck by gunfire and taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. They were treated and later released. Another juvenile was also struck by gunfire and was taken to the hospital but unfortunately succumbed to his injuries. Joliet Police do not believe that this shooting is related to any school incident. The Joliet Police Department is currently looking for assistance from the public. If anyone has surveillance video or any information related to this incident, they are encouraged to contact Detective Schumacher at 815-724-3020 (ext. 3039). They can also contact Will County Crime Stoppers at 800-323-6734 or online at https://crimestoppersofwillcounty.org/ if they wish to remain anonymous. WJOL has also learned that grief counselors are at Dirksen Junior High to assist students and staff.