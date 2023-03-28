$13M Settlement For Family Of Woman Killed In PACE Bus Crash
March 28, 2023 5:33PM CDT
PACE Suburban Bus will have to pay 13-million dollars in settlement money after one of their drivers fell asleep and caused a deadly crash. The collision happened near the corner of Lexington and Lockwood in August of 2021 in Chicago’s Austin neighborhood. The driver Joe McKee lost control and struck a tree. The Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office said that they will not bring criminal charges against the defendant, but police did charge him with traffic violations.