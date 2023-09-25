15-Year-Old Arrested After Crashing a Stolen Care

A 15-year-old was arrested on Friday morning after allegedly crashing a stolen car. It was at 4:23 p.m. Joliet Police were called to the area of Ingalls Avenue and Krings Lane for a report of a single-car accident.

The investigation showed that a 15-year-old male was driving a stolen Kia Soul on Ingalls Avenue when they struck the back of an unoccupied John Deere construction tractor that was parked on the south side of the street. The vehicle had been stolen from the 1000 block of Clara Avenue and the driver was placed into custody without incident.

The 15-year-old passenger was transferred to Lurie Children’s Hospital in Chicago in Critical Condition. The driver was also cited for No Valid Driver’s License and Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid an Accident.