15-Year-Old Girl From Joliet is Missing

Dec 9, 2020 @ 5:54am
Joliet Police are requesting assistance in locating a missing juvenile with mental illness from the 200 block of Ross Street. Claudia Marie Contreras is 15 years-old, and was last seen on November 30th at around 8:30 p.m. She is Hispanic, with brown hair, is 5’1″ & 100 lbs, and was last seen wearing a black hooded-sweatshirt with the word “savage” on it, black pants, and black shoes. She has no money, cell phone or transportation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Joliet Police at 815 724 3100.
