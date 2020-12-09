WJOL on Air
Breaking News
Everything You Want To Know About COVID-19
Local News
15-Year-Old Girl From Joliet is Missing
Dec 9, 2020 @ 5:54am
Joliet Police
are requesting assistance in locating a
missing juvenile
with mental illness from the 200 block of Ross Street. Claudia Marie Contreras is 15 years-old, and was last seen on November 30th at around 8:30 p.m. She is Hispanic, with brown hair, is 5’1″ & 100 lbs, and was last seen wearing a black hooded-sweatshirt with the word “savage” on it, black pants, and black shoes. She has no money, cell phone or transportation. Anyone with information is asked to call the
Joliet Police at 815 724 3100
.
