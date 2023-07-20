16-Year-Old Charged in Romeoville Homicide

Romeoville Police have announced an arrest in connection with a June homicide. On July 5, detectives from the Romeoville Police Department obtained an arrest warrant for a 16-year old male juvenile from Chicago.

The juvenile is a suspect in the June 24 homicide at 460 S. Weber Road. The suspect shot two individuals, one of which, a 19-year old male from Chicago, died from his wounds.

The Department requested the assistance of the U.S. Marshal’s Service Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force to assist in locating the juvenile. He was located on Thursday afternoon in the 4500 block of N. Magnolia in Chicago.

He was taken into custody without incident. The arrest warrant carried the charges of first-degree murder and aggravated battery with a firearm. The suspect is currently being held on a $5,000,000 bond.