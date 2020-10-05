      Breaking News
16-Year-Old From Joliet Killed in Traffic Crash

Oct 5, 2020 @ 1:59pm

Illinois State Police are sharing details after a 16-year-old Joliet male was killed in a pedestrian traffic crash. It was on Illinois 53 at Rachel Avenue at approximately 8:45am on Monday when a white GMC Truck with a flatbed trailer was traveling southbound on the 53 when the pedestrian, who was riding a bicycle, failed to yield to traffic and rode directly in front of the truck. The truck then stuck the pedestrian who was pronounced deceased on the scene by a Will County Deputy Coroner. An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

