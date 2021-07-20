      Weather Alert

17-Year-Old Channahon Girl Missing

Jul 20, 2021 @ 4:15pm

The Channahon Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a runaway juvenile. Izabel Rojas was reported as a runaway on July 17th, she left her home on July 15th. She was last seen in the area of the Louis Joliet Mall. Rojas is a 17-year Hispanic female, 5’1″ tall, weighs approximately 115 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Izabel Rojas’ location is asked to call the Channahon Police at 815-467-2112 or National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-834-5678.

