18-Year-Old Killed in Car Accident in Grundy Country
The Grundy County Coroner’s office is investigating a traffic fatality involving an 18 year old Minooka man.
The crash occurred on Cemetery Road near Tabler Road on Saturday Evening sometime before 8:00 pm. Grundy County Coroner John Callahan states he was notified by Morris Hospital Emergency Room of a traumatic arrest in the ER. Coroner Callahan states after arriving at the ER and meeting with Sheriff’s Deputy, it was determined that the driver of the car was 18 year old Eric Murillo of Minooka. Mr. Murillo was pronounced dead in the ER at 8:32 pm.
Any further details regarding the crash will be released by the Sheriff’s department. The crash remains under investigation by Callahan’s office and the Grundy Sheriff’s department.