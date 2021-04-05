      Breaking News
18-Year-Old Male Shot and Killed in Joliet

Apr 5, 2021 @ 11:34am
Joliet/md

An investigation is underway after an 18-year-old Joliet man was shot and killed on Sunday night. It was at 9:22pm, Officers were called to Amita
St Joseph Medical Center for a report of shooting victim that had arrived at the emergency room in a vehicle. It was determined that an 18-year-old male, later identified by the Will County Coroner’s Office as Jwaun Jones , had been shot while riding as a passenger of a vehicle near Western Avenue and North Bluff Street. After the shooting, the driver of the vehicle transported Jones to Amita St. Joseph Medical Center, where he succumbed to his injuries.

This is an active investigation in its early stages. The Joliet Police Department will provide updates when further information becomes available.

