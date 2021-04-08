18 Year Old With Autism Found Unresponsive In Romeoville Preserve
Forest Preserve District of Will County Police were called to Isle a la Cache Museum/preserve in Romeoville Wednesday, April 7, at 1:10 p.m. in response to a missing 18-year-old male. After about an hour of searching, officers found the man unresponsive in the river. Forest Preserve Officers retrieved the man from the river and performed CPR until Romeoville paramedics arrived and transported him to Amita Health Adventist Medical Center Bolingbrook. Unfortunately, the man did not survive.
The young man had autism and was part of a group from SEAL (School of Expressive Arts and Learning) in Romeoville that was visiting the preserve. They were not part of a scheduled program hosted by the Forest Preserve District. Once Forest Preserve staff were alerted that the man was missing, they immediately contacted Forest Preserve Police and began to assist with the search. Several officers responded to the scene from various jurisdictions to expand the search. The Will County Coroner’s office is conducting an autopsy this morning.
Press Release from Public Information Officer Cindy Cain
Forest Preserve District of Will County