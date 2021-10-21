18-Year-Old Woman Struck in Head by Gunfire in Joliet

An investigation is underway after an 18-year-old woman was shot while in a parked car in Joliet. It was at 1:40pm on Thursday that officers were called to the 200 block of Ottawa Street on a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, Officers located an 18-year-old woman who had been struck in the head by gunfire while sitting in the driver’s seat of a parked vehicle, which was struck multiple times.
The victim was transported to Amita St Joseph Medical Center by the Joliet Fire Department where she remains in stable condition.