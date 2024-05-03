19 Receive Presidential Medal Of Freedom Today

President Biden today will award 19 people the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation’s highest civilian honor.

Politicians are on the list, including former Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, former Vice President Al Gore and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg. Trailblazing actors and athletes will be honored, including Michelle Yeoh, the first person of Asian decent to win the best actress Oscar and Katie Ledecky, an Olympic swimmer with seven gold medals. Native American Olympian Jim Thorpe and civil rights leader Medgar Evers will be among those honored posthumously.