2 Million Black & Decker Clothing Steamers Recalled

NEW YORK (AP) — About 2 million Black & Decker-branded clothing steamers are now under recall after consumers reported dozens of burn injuries that resulted from hot water spewing out of the devices.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, Empower Brands is significantly expanding a previously announced recall of Black & Decker Model HGS011 Easy Garment Steamers.

Nearly 520,000 of the steamers were recalled in November 2022.

At the time, a repair remedy was offered, but there have been continued reports of burn injuries involving the repaired units since.

Empower Brands is now recalling another 1.6 million steamers to cover all units of the model, including those that were previously repaired, and offering full refunds instead.