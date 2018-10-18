$20 Million Bond Set In Double Officer Involved Shooting

Will County Sheriff Mike Kelley is announcing the arrest of Kevin Waddell, age 42, and Steven Johnson, age 62.

Last night around 8:30pm, two members of our Gang Suppression Unit were shot while executing a search warrant for narcotics at 209 Richards Street in Joliet. Deputies announced office and then struck the rear door with a battering ram. It was at that time that four gunshots were discharged from a Taurus Judge handgun from the inside of the residence through the rear door.

One of the bullets struck a Sergeant of the Gang Suppression Unit, who has been with the Sheriff’s Office for 15 years. The bullet struck his ballistic vest on the right upper side of his chest. A second bullet grazed the left arm of an 11-year deputy of the Sheriff’s Office, who is also a member of our Gang Suppression Unit. Both deputies were transported to Silver Cross Hospital in Joliet. They were treated and released.

Two suspects were taken into custody, by members of the Joliet Police TAC Unit, as the suspects ran out the front door of the residence. Three weapons were recovered as well as 10 grams of crack cocaine.

Sheriff Kelley stated, “I want to personally thank the Gang Suppression Unit for the fine work that they do. These guys have my utmost respect and admiration. This group puts themselves in tremendous jeopardy every day. They have served over 1,200 warrants without incident until last night. This incident demonstrates how, in a second, things can go from a routine day to potentially a life-threatening incident.

“I cannot adequately express how grateful I am that these two men are going to be ok. They both are extremely lucky. Both gunshots were within an inch from being extremely serious or even fatal. The Sheriff’s Office, command staff, and all the employees of the department stand behind these two deputies and extend our full support.”

We would also like to thank the Joliet Police Department TAC Unit, the Will County Cooperative Assistance Team and Joliet MANS Narcotics Team for their assistance. The brotherhood we share is a testament to everyone’s commitment in protecting the citizens of this county.

Charges are as follows:

Kevin Waddell – Attempted First Degree Murder (2 counts); Aggravated Battery (4 counts); Armed Violence (3 counts); Unlawful Possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver (1 count); Unlawful use of weapon by a felon (5 counts)

Steven Johnson – Unlawful Use of Weapon by Felon (5 counts)

Bond has been set for $20M each, 10% to apply.

Will County Sheriff Press Release