20-Year-Old Man Shot During Carjacking In Bolingbrook On Saturday Night

A 20-year-old man is in stable condition after suffering a non-life-threatening gunshot wound during a carjacking on Saturday, December 2nd. Bolingbrook Police responded to 450 N Bolingbrook Drive around 11:47 pm for a report of shots fired. Arriving officers located the victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg. Officers immediately administered medical aid and the victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Initial information indicated the victim was leaving work and walking to his vehicle. He was approached by one black male and one Hispanic male, wearing ski masks, who demanded his vehicle and keys. Shortly after, one of the offenders shot the victim in the leg. The offenders then fled in the victim’s vehicle, a black Dodge Charger. At this time, neither the vehicle nor the offenders have been located. This remains an active and ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident can contact the Bolingbrook Police Department Investigations Division at 630-226-8620 or to remain anonymous call Crime Stoppers at 630-378-4772. A tip may also be submitted at bolingbrookcrimestoppers.org or by using the mobile P3 Tips app. All contact with Crime Stoppers is anonymous and if the information leads to an arrest, a cash reward may be issued.

If anyone has any other felony crime or safety related information or the location of an offender with a felony warrant, contact Crime Stoppers.