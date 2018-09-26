2019 Best Public High Schools In Illinois: Lincoln Way East is 36

Niche has come out with the best public high schools in Illinois. The methodology used focuses 60% on SAT/ACT scores and survey responses on academics from students and parents. While 10% is on culture and diversity grade. Ten-percent on parent/student surveys on overall experience and teachers grade. The rest on clubs, sports, resources and health and safety.

Illinois Mathematics and Science Academy in Aurora Walter Payton College Prep in Chicago Northside College Preparatory High School in Chicago

Of note: Neuqua Valley High School in Naperville is 13th while Naperville Central High School is 14th.

To see the entire list click here.

Schools closer to the WJOL listening area include Lincoln Way East High School at number 36.

41. Lemont High School

42. Sandburg High School in Orland Park

58. Lincoln Way West high School

73. Lincoln Way Central

84. Lockport High School

116. Plainfield North High School

124. Plainfield East High School

130. Oswego High School

171. Bolingbrook High School