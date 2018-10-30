2019 Forest Preserve dog park permits go on sale Nov. 1

Forest Preserve District of Will County dog park permits go on sale Thursday, Nov. 1, online and at three visitor centers. The permits are good for the remainder of 2018 and all of 2019, and they can be used at all five of the District’s dog parks. (Photo by Forest Preserve staff)

The Forest Preserve District of Will County will begin selling 2019 dog park permits on Thursday, Nov. 1.

Permits are good for the remainder of 2018 through Dec. 31, 2019. They can be purchased online at ReconnectWithNature.org or in person at three District visitor centers: Isle a la Cache Museum in Romeoville, Plum Creek Nature Center in Crete Township and Sugar Creek Administration Center in Joliet. Visitor center hours vary so check online before making a trip to purchase a permit.

Dog park permits can be used at all five of the District’s off-leash dog parks, which are located in these five preserves: Forked Creek in Wesley Township, Hammel Woods in Shorewood, Messenger Marsh in Homer Glen, Lower Rock Run in Joliet and Whalon Lake in Naperville. A sixth dog park will be opening soon at Plum Valley Preserve in Crete Township.

Annual permits cost $40 for county residents and $80 for nonresidents. Additional fees are charged for multiple dogs up to a maximum of three dogs. Discounts are available for senior citizens, veterans and active duty military.

Annual dog park permits can be purchased from November through June. Half-year dog park permits are offered for half price from July through October.

Dogs must be six months old to use the dog parks. And owners must remain with their dogs and keep their dogs under control at all times. All of the dog park rules and requirements are available online on the District’s Dog Exercising page.