2019 MLK Day of Service to be held Jan. 21 at Joliet Central High School

Residents of all ages and backgrounds are invited to advance the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. during the 2019 MLK Day of Service on January 21. Join hundreds of volunteers in making it a “day on, not a day off” by completing service projects throughout the community.

The event kicks off in the Joliet Central High School Student Center, 201 E. Jefferson Street, with volunteer registration at 7:30 a.m., followed by the program launch and breakfast. Participants then depart to complete service projects from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., before ending the day back at Central for lunch and a project re-cap.

Volunteer

To volunteer, register by completing the Volunteer Sign Up Form and email to ewilliams@cc-doj.org or call (815) 724-1142 no later than January 14. Participants will complete a variety of projects such as painting, beautifying schools, serving meals, and more.

Service Projects Are Needed

The Day of Service is not possible without service projects to complete on this day. Non-profit organizations are invited to submit their (3) hour project requests to the United Way of Will County. Complete the Service Agency Project Submittal Form and email to mike@uwwill.org no later than January 7.

MLK Day of Service sponsors are NAACP Joliet Branch, The Great American Bagel, Puerto Escondido, United Way of Will County, Catholic Charities, and the Community Services Council of Will County.

The 2019 MLK Day of Service goal is 1,000 volunteers, 50 projects & 4,000 hours of service.

2019 MLK Day of Service

January 21, 2019

Joliet Central High School Student Center



Volunteer Sign-In

7:30-8:30 a.m.



Program Launch & Breakfast

8:30 a.m.-8:50 a.m.



Project Completion

9 a.m.-12 p.m.



Project Recap and Lunch

1 p.m. to 2 p.m.