2022 picnic shelter and camping permits go on sale Jan. 3

If you’re looking for something fun to do in 2022, the Forest Preserve District’s picnic shelter and camping permits will go on sale at 8 a.m. Monday, Jan. 3, both online at ReconnectWithNature.org and at the Sugar Creek Administration Center in Joliet.
Sugar Creek’s hours are 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday. The building is closed Saturday and Sunday.
Permits also will go on sale at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 4, at these locations: Four Rivers Environmental Education Center in Channahon, Isle a la Cache Museum in Romeoville and Plum Creek Nature Center in Crete Township The buildings are open 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday; noon-4 p.m. Sunday; and closed Monday.
Permits are available on a first-come, first-served basis.
Picnic permits are available for more than 30 rentable shelters in forest preserves throughout Will County. Tent camping is allowed at five preserves. More information on these activities is available on the Recreation Page at ReconnectWithNature.org.
Fee changes
Some Forest Preserve District fees are changing in 2022. There will be a simplified rental fee schedule for celebrations – including weddings, retirements and corporate gatherings – at Four Rivers Environmental Education Center in Channahon. The rental fee will be $3,000 for an all-inclusive package. Also, a 10 percent discount will be offered for off-season events from November-March.
The one-day dog park permit fee will drop from $5 per dog to $5 per day (with a limit of three dogs). And the daily rental fee for snowshoes will drop from $10 to $5 for to make this activity more affordable for families. The changes will take effect Jan. 1.
For more information on the Forest Preserve District of Will County, visit ReconnectWithNature.org.