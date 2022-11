2022 WJOL Girls Basketball Tournament – Championship Saturday

Championship Game WJOL Girls Holiday Tip Off Classic

Lincoln Way West 71

Joliet West 68 3 OT

3rd Place

Lincoln Way Central 61

Providence 47

5th Place

Joliet Central 54

Joliet Catholic 50

7th Place

Moline 50

Minooka 47

MVP: Ava Gugliuzza Lincoln Way West

All Tournament

Destiny Mcnair Joliet West

Maziah Shelton Joliet West

Caroline Smith Lincoln Way West

Annalise Pietrzyk Providence Catholic

Azyah Newson-Cole Lincoln Way Central

WJOL would like to thank Joliet Junior College, head women’s basketball coach Shaun Sanderson and Athletic Director Greg Braun for hosting the inaugural “2022 WJOL Girls Basketball Tournament.”