2023 Fall Fest In Coal City This Weekend

The Village of Coal City is holding their 3rd Annual Fall Fest this Friday, September 15th through Saturday, September 16th. It all kicks off with a 7 p.m. performance by “Southbound Chicago” in the parking lot next to 625 S. Broadway until 11 p.m. Food and beverages will be available.

The Fall Fest will continue on Saturday from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m with a car show, touch-a-truck, kidz zone, Megan Bugg 5k run plus “Retro Circus” band and “Bad Choices” will perform from 6 to 9 p.m.

Additional activities include Axe Throwing, Rock Wall climbing, Hungry Hippo and the Citizen of the Year Award will be presented at 5:35 p.m. Food vendors and 50/50 raffle.

Call the Village Hall for more information at 815-634-8608 or go to: coalcity-il.gov.