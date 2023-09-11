1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

2023 Fall Fest In Coal City This Weekend

September 11, 2023 10:23AM CDT
Fall Festival

The Village of Coal City is holding their 3rd Annual Fall Fest this Friday, September 15th through Saturday, September 16th. It all kicks off with a 7 p.m. performance by “Southbound Chicago” in the parking lot next to 625 S. Broadway until 11 p.m. Food and beverages will be available.

The Fall Fest will continue on Saturday from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m with a car show, touch-a-truck, kidz zone, Megan Bugg 5k run plus “Retro Circus” band  and “Bad Choices” will perform from 6 to 9 p.m.

Additional activities include Axe Throwing, Rock Wall climbing, Hungry Hippo and the Citizen of the Year Award will be presented at 5:35 p.m. Food vendors and 50/50 raffle.

Call the Village Hall for more information at 815-634-8608 or go to: coalcity-il.gov.

