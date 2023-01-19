2023 Illinois Tax Filing Season Begins January 23
January 19, 2023 12:33PM CST
(AP Photo/Seth Perlman)
The Illinois Department of Revenue will begin accepting 2022 state individual income tax returns on Monday, January 23rd. That is the same date that the Internal Revenue Service begins accepting federal individual income tax returns. Taxpayers are encouraged to file electronically as early as possible and choose direct deposit in order to ensure the fastest processing and issuance of any refunds.