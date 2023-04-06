2023 USF Student Art Exhibition Open to the Public

The University of St. Francis (USF) Art & Design Department recently held its 2023 exhibition and competition. The annual competition is open to all USF students from any major. All students were eligible to receive all prizes regardless of major, with the exception of the Coleman Scholarship, which is awarded to an Art major.

The exhibition is open to the public from now through April 13, 2023, during regular USF Art Gallery hours, which are from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday (with the exception of holidays and University breaks). The USF Art Gallery is located at 25 E. Van Buren Street (on the corner of Van Buren Street & Scott Street).

The results from the competition include: