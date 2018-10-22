21st Annual Fall Craft Show To Support Plainfield Band Boosters

The Plainfield Band Boosters organization will host its 21st annual fall craft show on October 27 and 28, 2018 at Plainfield High School – Central Campus, 24120 West Fort Beggs Drive, Plainfield.

All proceeds from the craft show will support the band programs at Plainfield High School-Central Campus, and Plainfield East, North and South high schools.

The show will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, October 27; and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, October 28, 2018. The show will feature about 175 spaces of beautiful crafts and gifts.

Food and bake sale items will also be available for purchase, including the Band Boosters’ famous baked potatoes.

Admission is $2 per person for everyone 18 and over. Admission is free for anyone under 18. Each paid admission will also receive a raffle ticket. Strollers are welcome.

Please call (815) 577-4444 for recorded information about the event; or e-mail PlainfieldCraftShow@psd202.org. The email address is the fastest way to contact the Craft Show organizers.

District 202 Press Release